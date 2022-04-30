Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 260 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Clark chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Clark hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Clark his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Clark's 95 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

After a 364 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Clark chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Clark chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.