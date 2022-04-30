Wesley Bryan shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wesley Bryan hit 6 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Bryan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bryan at even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Bryan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

Bryan hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Bryan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.