Turk Pettit shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Turk Pettit hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Pettit finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-5 14th, Pettit's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Pettit reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 2 under for the round.

At the 498-yard par-4 second, Pettit got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.

Pettit got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pettit to even-par for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Pettit had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pettit to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Pettit hit an approach shot from 296 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettit to even for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Pettit hit his tee shot 306 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.