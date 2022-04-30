Trey Mullinax shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Trey Mullinax hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mullinax at 1 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Mullinax got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Mullinax hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Mullinax hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Mullinax's 171 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.