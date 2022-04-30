Tony Finau shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Tony Finau hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 459-yard par-4 15th, Finau reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Finau had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Finau's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Finau chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Finau hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.