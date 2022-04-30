Tommy Gainey shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tommy Gainey hit 7 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Gainey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Gainey's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Gainey's 141 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.

Gainey got a double bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gainey to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Gainey's tee shot went 223 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Gainey hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Gainey chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.