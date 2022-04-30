Sung Kang shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sung Kang hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Kang chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kang's 134 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Kang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.