Stephan Jaeger delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Jaeger finished his day tied for 13th at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 15th, Stephan Jaeger's 156 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Jaeger chipped in his third shot from 40 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jaeger chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 7 under for the round.