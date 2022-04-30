Sebastián Muñoz shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Sebastián Muñoz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Muñoz hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Muñoz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Muñoz's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Muñoz got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Muñoz's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.