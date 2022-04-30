Scott Piercy putts himself to an even-par third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Scott Piercy hit his tee shot 281 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Piercy his third shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.