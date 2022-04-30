  • Scott Brown shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown makes a 27-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Brown's 27-foot eagle putt at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Scott Brown makes a 27-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole.