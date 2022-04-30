Scott Brown shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Scott Brown hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Brown finished his day tied for 30th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Brown had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Brown's his approach went 45 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Brown's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 136 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.