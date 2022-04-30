  • Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Satoshi Kodaira makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Satoshi Kodaira makes closing birdie at Mexico Open

