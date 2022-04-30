Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Kodaira's 198 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.