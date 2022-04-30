-
Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Sahith Theegala’s Round 1 highlights from Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sahith Theegala carded a 6-under 65 and trails by one shot after Thursday.
In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 30th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Theegala's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Theegala hit his tee shot 298 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
