Ryan Blaum shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Ryan Blaum hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Blaum finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 fifth green, Blaum suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blaum at 2 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Blaum chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 60-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to even for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Blaum hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Blaum's tee shot went 180 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Blaum chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.