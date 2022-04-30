Robert Garrigus comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Robert Garrigus hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Garrigus finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Robert Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Robert Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Garrigus's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garrigus hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Garrigus hit his tee shot 288 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Garrigus to 2 under for the round.