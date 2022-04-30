Peter Malnati shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Peter Malnati hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Malnati's tee shot went 227 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Malnati hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

At the 585-yard par-5 14th, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Malnati's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.