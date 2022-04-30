Patrick Rodgers posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Rodgers finished his day tied for 4th at 12 under with Davis Riley and Nate Lashley; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Patrick Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Rodgers hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.