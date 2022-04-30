Patrick Reed shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Patrick Reed hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Reed chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Reed chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Reed's tee shot went 140 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Reed chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.