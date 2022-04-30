-
Pat Perez shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Pat Perez hits tee shot below the hole and birdies at Mexico Open
In the opening round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Pat Perez makes birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Pat Perez hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green 11th, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 170-yard par-3 green 13th, Perez suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Perez chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 first, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.
At the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Perez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.
