Nate Lashley delivers a bogey-free 7-under 64 in the third at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Nate Lashley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and finished the round bogey free. Lashley finished his day tied for 4th at 12 under with Davis Riley and Patrick Rodgers; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

On the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Nate Lashley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Lashley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Lashley at 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lashley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.

Lashley missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Lashley to 6 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 7 under for the round.