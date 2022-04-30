Michael Gligic shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Michael Gligic hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Gligic had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to even for the round.