  • Matt Wallace shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Wallace's up-and-down birdie at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.