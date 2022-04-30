Matt Wallace shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Matt Wallace hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 63rd at 2 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Wallace's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Wallace hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wallace at 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Wallace had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Wallace to 3 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Wallace got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 3 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Wallace's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.