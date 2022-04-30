Matt Jones shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 58th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 11th green, Jones suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 1 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Jones had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Jones hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jones at 3 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Jones's 192 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.