Martin Trainer finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Martin Trainer hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Trainer to even-par for the round.

Trainer missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.