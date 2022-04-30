Mark Hubbard shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 58th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a 259 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 16th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 first, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hubbard had a 215 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to even-par for the round.