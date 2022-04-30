-
Lee Hodges shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Lee Hodges hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Hodges hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, Hodges missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Hodges had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
At the 498-yard par-4 second, Hodges got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 sixth, Hodges's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
At the 297-yard par-4 seventh Hodges hit his tee shot 309 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 11 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Hodges at 2 under for the round.
