Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Lanto Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Griffin hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Griffin hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.