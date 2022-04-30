Kurt Kitayama putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kitayama finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Cameron Champ; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Kurt Kitayama's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kurt Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

Kitayama got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 4 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Kitayama hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Kitayama had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 6 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Kitayama's his approach went 41 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.