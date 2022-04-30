Kiradech Aphibarnrat finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 7 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his day tied for 30th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Aphibarnrat hit an approach shot from 305 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Aphibarnrat's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Aphibarnrat's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.

Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Aphibarnrat had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.