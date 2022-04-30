Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Streelman got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Streelman had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Streelman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.