Kevin Streelman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta
April 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman pitches in for birdie on No. 18 at Mexico Open
In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Streelman got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Streelman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Streelman's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Streelman had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Streelman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.
