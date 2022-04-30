Kevin Na shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Na hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 58th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Na's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Na chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Na's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Na reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.