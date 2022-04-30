Kelly Kraft putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kelly Kraft hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Kraft finished his day tied for 30th at 6 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Kelly Kraft got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kelly Kraft to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 2 over for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Kraft at even-par for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Kraft chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.