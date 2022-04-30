Justin Lower putts well in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Justin Lower hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lower finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 328 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Justin Lower chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Justin Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Lower had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Lower's 149 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 603-yard par-5 15th hole, Lower chipped in his fifth from 3 yards, scoring a par. This kept Lower at 2 under for the round.