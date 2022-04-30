6-over 77 by Joshua Creel in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Joshua Creel hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day in 73rd at 2 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Creel got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Creel's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Creel hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th. This moved Creel to 3 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 4 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 third, Creel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Creel at 3 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Creel hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Creel at 4 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Creel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Creel to 5 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Creel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Creel to 6 over for the round.