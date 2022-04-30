Jonathan Byrd finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Byrd's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 10th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Byrd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Byrd's his second shot went 7 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 548-yard par-5 18th, Byrd got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Byrd to even-par for the round.