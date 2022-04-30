  • Jon Rahm shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Jon Rahm's up-and-down closing birdie from the bunker at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.