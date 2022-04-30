Jon Rahm shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jon Rahm hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.