John Huh shoots 2-over 73 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, John Huh hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 58th at 3 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Huh got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

Huh tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 3 over for the round.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.