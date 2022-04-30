Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Buckley's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.