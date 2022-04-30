Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Lebioda's 165 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Lebioda hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 15th hole, Lebioda had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 4 under for the round.

On the 226-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 117 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.