Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Sigg hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Sigg's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.