-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Grayson Murray in the third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta
-
April 30, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 30, 2022
-
Highlights
Grayson Murray buries a 23-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open
In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Grayson Murray hit 13 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Murray finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Grayson Murray hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grayson Murray to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Murray chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Murray's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Murray's 121 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 4 under for the round.
On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 5 under for the round.
-
-