Graeme McDowell shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Graeme McDowell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 45th at 4 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, McDowell hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th, McDowell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, McDowell had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.

On the 520-yard par-4 fourth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 208-yard par-3 green fifth, McDowell suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, McDowell's 224 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.