Gary Woodland shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Gary Woodland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 637-yard par-5 12th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 498-yard par-4 second hole, Woodland had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Woodland's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Woodland chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.