  • Gary Woodland shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Gary Woodland drains 20-footer for birdie at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.