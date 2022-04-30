Emiliano Grillo shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Grillo missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to even-par for the round.

Grillo hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 585-yard par-5 14th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to even for the round.