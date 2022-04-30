  • Doug Ghim finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim makes birdie on No. 13 at Mexico Open

    In the second round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-3 13th hole.