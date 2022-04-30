Doug Ghim finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 35th at 5 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Ghim hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.