  • Davis Riley shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Riley gets up and down for closing birdie at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.