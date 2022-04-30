Davis Riley shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Davis Riley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 4th at 12 under with Patrick Rodgers and Nate Lashley; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 first hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 third hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 fifth, Riley missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 10th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 11th, Riley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 637-yard par-5 12th, Riley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Riley's tee shot went 141 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Riley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 548-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 4 under for the round.