David Skinns shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Skinns hit 4 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 66th at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 585-yard par-5 14th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 16th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, Skinns chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.

On the 603-yard par-5 sixth, Skinns got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Skinns to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Skinns hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Skinns to 3 over for the round.