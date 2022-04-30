David Lipsky rebounds from poor front in third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

In his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, David Lipsky hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lipsky finished his day tied for 24th at 7 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

David Lipsky got a bogey on the 498-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh Lipsky hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 eighth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 11th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.