D.A. Points shoots 3-over 74 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

D.A. Points hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 71st at 1 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Points hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Points to even for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 226-yard par-3 17th green, Points suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Points at 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Points chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 498-yard par-4 second, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 3 over for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 4 over for the round.

On the 297-yard par-4 seventh hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 3 over for the round.