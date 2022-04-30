  • Chez Reavie shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

  • In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie irons one close and birdies at Mexico Open

    In the third round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.