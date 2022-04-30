Chez Reavie shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Mexico Open at Vidanta

Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Champ and Kurt Kitayama are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Davis Riley, Patrick Rodgers, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Reavie hit his 76 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 15th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 548-yard par-5 18th, Reavie chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 297-yard par-4 seventh, Reavie chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 ninth, Reavie hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.